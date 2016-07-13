Actelion, Syngenta takeovers set to shake up Swiss SMI index
* SMI blue-chip index composition faces biggest change in years
July 13 Wizz Air Holdings Plc
* Wizz Air strikes $2.5 billion engine deal
* Agreed with Pratt & Whitney to equip its 110 airbus A321neo aircraft with Pratt & Whitney's purepower geared turbofan engines.
* Geared turbofan engine selected for 110 Airbus A321neo aircraft and 90 purchase rights
* Deliveries of A321neo will start in 2019
* Has also entered into a long-term engine fleet management programme with Pratt & Whitney Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SMI blue-chip index composition faces biggest change in years
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
* Completes the divestment of its STAHL CraneSystems business