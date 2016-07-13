July 13 Wizz Air Holdings Plc

* Wizz Air strikes $2.5 billion engine deal

* Agreed with Pratt & Whitney to equip its 110 airbus A321neo aircraft with Pratt & Whitney's purepower geared turbofan engines.

* Geared turbofan engine selected for 110 Airbus A321neo aircraft and 90 purchase rights

* Deliveries of A321neo will start in 2019

* Has also entered into a long-term engine fleet management programme with Pratt & Whitney