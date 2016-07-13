BRIEF-Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 pct
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
July 13 Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd :
* Signed 4-year contract with ceiling of 31 million Euros to provide Radarsat-2 information to European Maritime Safety Agency
* Says EMSA expands use of Radarsat-2 information for maritime applications
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
* ExxonMobil earns $7.8 billion in 2016; $1.7 billion during fourth quarter
* Pinnacle Foods Inc completes pricing for previously-announced refinancing