July 14 Evli Pankki Oyj :

* Reported on Wednesday Q2 net revenue 15.9 million euros ($17.7 million) versus 16.6 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 2.4 million euros versus 2.8 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2016 unchanged

* Expects 2016 results to be clearly positive

($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)