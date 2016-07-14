July 14 Aureum Realwert AG :

* Said on Wednesday secured additional liquid resources in amount of 700,000 euros (nominal) ($777,770.00) as part of a private placement of a bond, for further development of business model

* Said the bond was placed at 97 percent and a nominal interest rate of 2 percent and has a term until May 31, 2021

