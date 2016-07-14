BRIEF-IFCI Ltd says no negotiations taking place for mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger
* IFCI Ltd - clarifies on news item " IFCI mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger. IFCI sought 500cr. Capital infusion"
July 14 Aureum Realwert AG :
* Said on Wednesday secured additional liquid resources in amount of 700,000 euros (nominal) ($777,770.00) as part of a private placement of a bond, for further development of business model
* Said the bond was placed at 97 percent and a nominal interest rate of 2 percent and has a term until May 31, 2021
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes