July 14 Wilh. Wilhelmsen ASA :

* Said on Wednesday joint venture companies Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics (WWL) and EUKOR Car Carriers had been among shipping companies under investigation by US Department of Justice (DOJ)

* Said investigation had revealed instances of conduct contrary to company policy and in breach of US competition laws

* WWL decided to reach settlement with the DOJ and agreed to pay $98.9 million in fines

* EUKOR Car Carriers will not receive fine

* Said had made provision for outcome of investigation in Q3 2015 so fine will not have profit and loss effect for company in 2016

