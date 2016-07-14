July 14 Koninklijke Vopak NV :

* Announced on Wednesday an agreement with Chevron to manage and operate Chevron's existing 509,000 cbm terminal in Panama

* Chevron continues to be the owner of the terminal

* Vopak operations are expected to commence in Q3 2016

* Key regulatory approvals for the phase I development of an independent 360,000 cbm oil terminal owned by Vopak has been obtained at Bahia Las Minas at the same location

