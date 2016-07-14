UPDATE 2-Deutsche fined $630 mln for failures over Russian money-laundering
* Shares rise 1.5 percent to top of blue-chip index (Adds UK fine, statement from UK regulator and Deutsche Bank)
July 14 Koninklijke Vopak NV :
* Announced on Wednesday an agreement with Chevron to manage and operate Chevron's existing 509,000 cbm terminal in Panama
* Chevron continues to be the owner of the terminal
* Vopak operations are expected to commence in Q3 2016
* Key regulatory approvals for the phase I development of an independent 360,000 cbm oil terminal owned by Vopak has been obtained at Bahia Las Minas at the same location
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares steadied in early trading on Tuesday as a rally in companies such as British online supermarket Ocado on strong results was offset by weaker firms like UPM-Kymmene and Givaudan following their updates.
