July 14Expert System :

* Said on Wednesday that it set the price for additional share issue at 1.8 euro per share

* The shares will be offered to existing shareholder at an exchange ratio at 2 new shares for 19 shares held

* To issue up to 2.6 million ordinary shares for a maximum total value of 4.7 million euros ($5.22 million)

* Subscription period if from July 18 til August 3

* To the new shares the co will attach for free warrants at a ratio of one new warrant for one new share

* As a result the co will issue a maximum of 2.6 million warrants "Warrant Expert System SpA 2016-2018", that will allow to subscribe to one new share for every four warrants held in future capital increase issues in 2017 and 2018

