July 14 Elemental Holding SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit Tesla Recycling called off the Slovenia-based Gorenje Surovina deal

* Informed on June 1 that the sale agreement conditions for the 69.32 stake in Gorenje Surovina have not been met

* Gorenje Surovina is a unit of Gorenje dd

