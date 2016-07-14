BRIEF-Majestar lowers conversion price of 5th series bonds to 2,648 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of 5th series bonds to 2,648 won/share from 2,815 won/share
July 14 Elemental Holding SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Tesla Recycling called off the Slovenia-based Gorenje Surovina deal
* Informed on June 1 that the sale agreement conditions for the 69.32 stake in Gorenje Surovina have not been met
* Gorenje Surovina is a unit of Gorenje dd
* Dec quarter net profit 30.9 million rupees versus 48.4 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net profit 30.9 million rupees versus 48.4 million rupees year ago

* Seeks members' nod for NCD issue worth up to 1.50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2jpIcAS