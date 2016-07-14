BRIEF-Ocado still expects multiple deals with multiple partners
* CFO says still expect to sign multiple deals with multiple partners in medium term
(Company corrects issue price)
July 14 International Public Partnerships Ltd
* Pleased to announce placing has closed, raising £125 million before costs and expenses through issue of 83,612,040 ordinary shares
* New ordinary shares will be issued at 149.5 (not 1.495) pence per share, which represents a discount of 1.97% to closing price prior to fund raising announcement on 5 july 2016
* It is expected that admission will become effective on or around 18 july 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 31 British carpet and floor coverings retailer Carpetright reported a return to like-for-like sales growth in Britain in its third quarter, helped by a store refurbishment programme.
LONDON, Jan 31 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell a package of oil and gas fields to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $3.8 billion, giving the Anglo-Dutch group a major boost in its drive to reduce debt following the acquisition of BG Group.