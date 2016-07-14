(Company corrects issue price)

July 14 International Public Partnerships Ltd

* Pleased to announce placing has closed, raising £125 million before costs and expenses through issue of 83,612,040 ordinary shares

* New ordinary shares will be issued at 149.5 (not 1.495) pence per share, which represents a discount of 1.97% to closing price prior to fund raising announcement on 5 july 2016

* It is expected that admission will become effective on or around 18 july 2016