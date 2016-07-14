July 14 Banco do Estado do Para SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its board had approved payment of own capital interest for Q2 2016 in the total amount of 12.9 million Brazilian reais ($4.0 million), corresponding to 1.3497 real gross per share

* Payment is on July 29

* Record date is July 18

($1 = 3.2650 Brazilian reais)