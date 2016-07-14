UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank to use variable rates for auctions starting Feb 1
* C.bank to accept bids in auctions instead of offering fixed ones
July 14 Banco do Estado do Para SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its board had approved payment of own capital interest for Q2 2016 in the total amount of 12.9 million Brazilian reais ($4.0 million), corresponding to 1.3497 real gross per share
* Payment is on July 29
* Record date is July 18
Source text: bit.ly/29LelNw
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.2650 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* C.bank to accept bids in auctions instead of offering fixed ones
OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.
ANKARA, Jan 31 Turkey's central bank governor signalled on Tuesday that its unorthodox steps to manage sharp falls in the lira currency were working and would continue until the inflation outlook shows a significant improvement.