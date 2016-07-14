Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 14 PromikBook publ AB :
* PromikBook chosen by Wagner Industrial Solutions Scandinavia AB, which is part of the group Wagner International AG
* Wagner Industrial Solutions Scandinavia AB and PromikBook AB have entered into a cooperation agreement, according to which PromikBook's Internet-based services are used in Wagner's business
* Agreement runs annually
* Compensation to PromikBook consists of subscription fees and consulting revenues and is estimated to amount to 50,000 - 100,000 Swedish crowns ($5,885.54 - $11,771.08) during the first year
Source text: bit.ly/29xO8CV
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.4954 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)