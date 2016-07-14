BRIEF-JVM says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
July 14 Draegerwerk Ag & Co Kgaa :
* H1 EBIT margin fell from 1.9 percent in the prior-year period to 0.5 percent
* Q2 net sales declined net of currency effects by 6.3 percent (nominally -8.7 percent) to EUR 579.0 million
* Q2 EBIT stood at EUR 21.2 million, on par with the prior-year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Under its 2017-2021 strategy plans to achieve annual revenue growth of 30 pct to 40 pct
