July 14 Omnia Holdings :
* Omnia Group to make all-cash premium offer to acquire
Nordex Explosives
* Intends to make an all-cash offer to purchase shares of
nordex explosives limited for c$0.20 in cash per share
* Offer will be made through Omnia's mining division in name
of BME
* "Offer follows five months of negotiations with Nordex
which were unsuccessful"
* Offer will not be subject to a financing condition and
made from cash on hand
* While offer will be made without support of board of
Nordex, Omnia remains open to discussing supported transaction
with Nordex
