BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
July 14 Simulations Plus Inc :
* Simulations plus reports third quarter FY2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Qtrly net revenues increased 1.2 pct to $6.01 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma