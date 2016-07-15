July 15 Tamburi Investment Partners SpA (Tamburi) :

* Said on Thursday that its shareholders have granted powers to the board for a capital increase of up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion) for a period of five years

* Capital increase relates to merger with Asset Italia

* Shares to be paid via the transfer of Asset Italia shares into Tamburi share capital by Asset Italia shareholders

