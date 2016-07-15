July 15 Zephyro SpA :

* Said on Thursday that its board decided to separate its biomedical services business from its core business of energy efficiency services

* To transfer in Biomedicale Srl its business branch related to the mainteinance of biomedical equipment

* Biomedical is wholly owned by Zephyro

