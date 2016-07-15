July 15 Provecta IT :

* Reported on Thursday that following the company's capital increase, Advantum 1 Sp. z o.o has its stake in Provecta IT decreased to 8.45 pct from 84.57 pct

* The vice chairman of supervisory board, Andrzej Kurek, acquires 7.5 pct in the company

* A member of the supervisory board Piotr Bolesta acquires 13 pct stake in the company

* Micha Kurek acquires 14.4 pct in the company

* Anna Kurek acquires 14.4 pct in the company

* Micha Pietrzykowski acquires 6.3 pct in the company

* Rafa Twarowski acquires 9.3 pct in the company

* Holender Venture B.V. acquires 6 pct in the company

* For Your Solutions B.V. acquires 6 pct in the company

* Andrzej Kurek, Piotr Bolesta, Micha Kurek, Anna Kurek, Micha Pietrzykowski, Rafa Twarowski, Holender Venture B.V. and For Your Solutions B.V did not own any of the company's shares prior to the above transactions Source text for Eikon:,,, ,,,, ,

($1 = 3.9604 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)