July 15 Danaher Corp
* Danaher corporation to redeem senior notes
* Danaher corp says it will also redeem all of its $600
million aggregate principal amount of 3.900% senior notes due
2021
* Danaher corp says it will redeem all of its $500 mln
aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2018
* Says redemption date for notes will be august 15, 2016
* Danaher corp says it will redeem all of its $750 million
aggregate principal amount of 5.40% senior notes due 2019
* Intends to fund redemptions using portion of cash proceeds
received from fortive corp in connection with danaher's
spin-off of fortive in July 2016
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)