July 15 Almendral SA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit Inversiones Altel Limitada has subscribed for 19.5 mln shares of Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (Entel) for 105.3 billion Chilean pesos ($162.53 million)

* Will also subscribe for further 16 mln of Entel's shares

* The unit also plans to subscribe for any shares which will not be acquired by other Entel's investors

($1 = 647.8800 Chilean pesos)