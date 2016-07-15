July 15 TelForceOne SA :

* Kaps Investment raises its stake in TelForceOne to 76.74 pct from 50.64 pct

* Kaps Investment acquired 2.1 mln of the company's shares for 6.6 million zlotys ($1.7 million)

* Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o. and Sebastian Sawicki announced a tender offer for 3.945.347 shares representing 48.14 pct stake in TelForceOne in May Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.9866 zlotys)