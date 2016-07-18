July 18 Juventus FC SpA :

* Said on Friday it signed an agreement for the loan until June 30, 2017, of player Medhi El Mouttaqui-Benatia from FC Bayern Muenchen AG for 3 million euros ($3.32 million)

* The agreement envisages the option right for Juventus, to be exercised by 30 May, 2017, for the definitive acquisition of Medhi Benatia at a price of 17 million euros

