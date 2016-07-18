July 18 SolarCity Corp

* SolarCity also expanded its existing debt aggregation facility to $760 million

* SolarCity raises $345 million to finance new solar projects

* Financing facilities cover capital cost of new equipment and installations

* Also expanded its existing debt aggregation facility to $760 million, an increase of $110 million

* SolarCity corp says added two new lenders to facility, which accounted for $70 million of $110 million upsize

* Expanded its Solar Renewable Energy Credit (SREC) financing facility to accept five years of hedged SRECs

* SolarCity's capital markets team has raised more than $1.5 billion in project financing to date in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: