BRIEF-SimCorp to automate client communications for Vontobel Asset Management
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes
July 19Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* Said on Monday was awarded another important order for around 18 million Swiss francs ($18.32 million)by existing PV customer in China
* Delivery and commissioning of the equipment is expected in the fourth quarter 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9826 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares steadied in early trading on Tuesday as a rally in companies such as British online supermarket Ocado on strong results was offset by weaker firms like UPM-Kymmene and Givaudan following their updates.
PARIS, Jan 31 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration poses a grave risk to international trade and Europe will have to stand up to him to prevent the collapse of global economic institutions, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday.