July 19 Blirt SA :

* Said on Monday that two of its projects has been selected for subsidising by the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development(PARP)

* A project on liquid and lyophilized master mixes to be subsidised by 220,000 zlotys ($55,600), other one on production technology of three recombinant enzymes will get 312,640 zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9596 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)