July 19 Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):

* Says resolved to agree on re-materialization of shares of Midas SA

* Says resolved to exclude shares of Petrolinvest SA from trade on regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and the decision will become effective 30 days after the date on which it becomes final

* Says resolved to impose fine of 0.8 mln zlotys on Petrolinvest

(Gdynia Newsroom)