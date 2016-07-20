July 20 Fidere Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it had formalized the operation of incorporation of Fidere Intermediacion y Patrimonios SLU (FIP) and Yuncai Investments SLU (YUNCAI) into the group

* The new companies will be exclusively engaged in renting houses

* Said that through FIP and YUNCAI it had acquired properties in Alcala de Henares (Madrid) and Torrejon de Ardoz (Madrid)

Source text: bit.ly/29Zl7iF

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)