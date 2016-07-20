July 20 Netmedia SA :

* Said on Tuesday that 3-year offer of its unit, eTravel SA has been chosen the most favourable in a tender organised by PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA

* The tender is for provision of logistics services - travelling on business

* Value of the offer is 11.8 million zlotys ($3.0 million) gross

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9751 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)