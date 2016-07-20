BRIEF-CNH Industrial completes acquisition of Kongskilde Agriculture
* Has completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries
July 20 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV :
* Said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Etex on acquisition of its ceramics coatings operations in South America for about $230 million
* The transaction includes the acquisition of six subsidiaries with operations in Chile, Colombia, Peru and Argentina
Source text: bit.ly/29Uvl3x
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries
* Following the announcement on 15 December 2016 regarding the contemplated acquisition of Capsugel, Lonza launches an accelerated bookbuilding by offering up to 5.0 million registered shares
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 31 Uber Technologies Inc has signed another deal with a major automaker as the popular ride service accelerates efforts to build out one of the world's first fleets of autonomous vehicles.