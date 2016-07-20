July 20Airway Medix :

* Said on Tuesday that following the company's capital increase, Biovo Sp. z o.o. has reduced its stake in Airway Medix to 42.11 pct from 46.28 pct

* The number of shares held by Biovo has not changed and amounts to 22,916,400

