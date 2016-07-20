Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 20Airway Medix :
* Said on Tuesday that following the company's capital increase, Biovo Sp. z o.o. has reduced its stake in Airway Medix to 42.11 pct from 46.28 pct
* The number of shares held by Biovo has not changed and amounts to 22,916,400
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: