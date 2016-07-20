July 20 Portugal coach Fernando Santos will remain in charge of the Euro 2016 winners until after the next European Championship, the national football federation said on Wednesday.

Santos, 61, led Portugal to its first European title with an extra-time triumph over hosts France in Paris earlier this month.

The victory has earned him a contract extension from his employers.

"The Portuguese Football Federation and the national team coach Fernando Santos reached an agreement to renew the contract that they have had since September 2014," the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said in a statement.

"The new agreement between the FPF and Fernando Santos will run until after Euro 2020, coinciding with the end of the current mandate of the directors of the Portuguese Football Federation."

Portugal begin their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign on September 6 against Switzerland in Basel. (Reporting by Cindy Garcia,; Editing by Neville Dalton)