Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:
July 21 Altran Technologies SA :
* Announces acquisition of Lohika, a software engineering services firm
* Says USA becomes second largest region for the Group on a revenue basis
* Says operation will grow Altran's revenues in North America by more than 40 pct by the end of 2016
* Acquisition is in line with the strategic objective of achieving 500 million euros ($551.8 million) in revenue in the US by 2020
* The acquisition is expected to be completed in 2016
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:
* CH2M approaches Atkins over potential $4 bln merger -the Times
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.