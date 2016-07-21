BRIEF-Biofrontera: European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
* European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 21 BioDue SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue of 18.0 million euros ($19.85 million) versus 16.9 million euros a year ago
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9067 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says it has raised $5.15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $5.15 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNCBAJ Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and reduced its offer price, as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.