July 21 JR Holding SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported June 2016 revenue from rental of commercial real estate at 423,447 zlotys ($106,900), up 3.8 percent year on year

* H1 revenue from rental of commercial real estate was 2.5 million zlotys, up 6 pct year on year

($1 = 3.9612 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)