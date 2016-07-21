July 21 Venture Incubator SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its project has been chosen by the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP) for subsidising

* The subsidy amounts to 0.5 million zlotys ($126,500), the total value of the project is 1.2 mln zlotys

* The project concerns obtaining external financing and will get subsidised under PARP's market capital support for small and medium enterprises

