UPDATE 1-Germany talks to banks about Frankfurt move after Brexit
* U.S., UK, Australian and Japanese banks attend (Adds detail of meeting)
July 21 Venture Incubator SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its project has been chosen by the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP) for subsidising
* The subsidy amounts to 0.5 million zlotys ($126,500), the total value of the project is 1.2 mln zlotys
* The project concerns obtaining external financing and will get subsidised under PARP's market capital support for small and medium enterprises
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9527 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.S., UK, Australian and Japanese banks attend (Adds detail of meeting)
LUXEMBOURG, Jan 30 The disbursement of new financial aid from euro zone creditors to Greece is linked to the participation of the International Monetary Fund in the bailout programme, the head of the bloc's bailout fund said on Monday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 German packaging group Mauser aims to raise up to $319 million from a stock market listing in New York, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.