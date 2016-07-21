BRIEF-Biofrontera: European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
July 21 Medcom Tech SA :
* Said early on Thursday it has formalized a loan of 3.5 million euros ($3.86 million) from a Finish investment fund Certior Credit Opportunities Fund Ky
* Loan is due in seven years, has two years of grace period and will be paid out in two tranches: 1.9 million euros payable now and 1.6 million euros deliverable not sooner than after three months
* Among the conditions of the loan, Medcom Tech is obliged to limit dividend payments until 2020
* To use the loan to finance growth in Portugal, Italy, Dominican Republic and Serbia


($1 = 0.9069 euros)
Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says it has raised $5.15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $5.15 million
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and reduced its offer price, as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.