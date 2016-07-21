UPDATE 1-Germany talks to banks about Frankfurt move after Brexit
* U.S., UK, Australian and Japanese banks attend (Adds detail of meeting)
July 21 Cavali SA ICLV :
* Said on Wednesday approved a second advance payment of FY 2016 dividend in the amount of 779,896 soles ($235,405), that is 0.02603961 soles per share
Source text: bit.ly/2aaJ1XL
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.3130 soles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.S., UK, Australian and Japanese banks attend (Adds detail of meeting)
LUXEMBOURG, Jan 30 The disbursement of new financial aid from euro zone creditors to Greece is linked to the participation of the International Monetary Fund in the bailout programme, the head of the bloc's bailout fund said on Monday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 German packaging group Mauser aims to raise up to $319 million from a stock market listing in New York, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.