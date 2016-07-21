July 21 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Wednesday that on the request of the company, resolved to exclude shares of Medica Pro Familia SA from trade on NewConnect market as of July 26

* On the request of the company, resolved to exclude shares of Epigon SA from trade on NewConnect market as of July 26

* Epigon filed a motion to delist its shares from the NewConnect on July 19

* Medica Pro Familia SA filed a motion to delist its shares from the NewConnect on July 13

(Gdynia Newsroom)