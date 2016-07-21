BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says prefer equities to fixed income in current market environment
* Prefer equities over fixed income in this "reflationary, low-yield and low-return environment"
ATHENS, July 21 Piraeus Bank announces that as of 21.07.2016, Mr. Konstantinos Paschalis is appointed to the position of Group Chief Financial Officer.
* Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reports 5.99 percent passive stake in CF Corp as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNAQn7 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically pare back federal regulations by requiring agencies to cut two existing regulations for every new rule introduced.