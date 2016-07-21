BRIEF-Voce Capital sends letter to Air Methods Corporation
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
July 21 Exxon Mobil Corp :
* ExxonMobil to acquire Interoil in transaction worth more than $2.5 billion
* Boards of directors of both companies unanimously approve terms of agreement
* Exxonmobil to pay $45 per share plus additional cash payment based on elk-antelope resource size
* Acquisition adds to ExxonMobil resources in successful Papua New Guinea business
* Deal includes CRP of additional $7.07/share in cash per TCFE Gross Resource Certification of Elk-Antelope field above 6.2 TCFE, up to 10 TCFE
* Venturers and government to evaluate processing of gas from Elk-Antelope field by expanding PNG LNG project
* Oil Search transaction terminated
* Interoil board unanimously recommends that Interoil shareholders approve ExxonMobil transaction
* Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP served as legal advisers to ExxonMobil in relation to ExxonMobil transaction
* Previously scheduled special meeting of shareholders to vote for approval of Oil Search transaction has been cancelled
* Credit Suisse (Australia) Limited, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS served as financial advisers to Interoil in relation to ExxonMobil deal
* CRP will be paid on completion of interim certification process in accordance with share purchase agreement with Total SA
* Deal to be implemented by court-approved plan of arrangement, to require approval of at least 66-2/3 percent votes cast by Interoil shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
JAKARTA, Jan 30 Indonesia may issue a temporary mining permit "in one or two days" to the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, the mining minister said, potentially enabling Freeport to resume exports of copper concentrate from its Grasberg mine in Papua.
Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.