July 21 Daimler AG

* Supervisory board appoints Britta Seeger to Daimler management board as head of Mercedes-Benz Cars marketing & sales

* Seeger to take on role currently held by Ola Kaellenius

* Seeger takes on role effective January 1, 2017 when Kaellenius switches to role of R&D chief