July 21 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
* Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. announces second quarter 2016
results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.87
* Q2 revenue $998.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.05
billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly food costs were 34.2% of revenue, an increase of 110
basis points as compared to Q2 of 2015
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 23.6%
* Qtrly restaurant level operating margin was 15.5 percent,
down from 28 percent
* For 2016, management expects 220 - 235 new restaurant
openings
* For 2016, management expects an effective full year tax
rate of approximately 38.6%
* Qtrly "Comparable restaurant sales declined primarily as a
result of a decrease in number of transactions in our
restaurants"
