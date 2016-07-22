July 22 Philips Lighting BV :
* Reports Q2 sales 1.73 billion euros ($1.91 billion)
versus 1.85 billion euros a year ago
* H1 adjusted EBITA margin of 8.2 pct (H1 2015: 7.0 pct)
* H1 adjusted EBITA of 282 million euros (H1 2015: 249
million euros)
* Q2 net income of 57 million euros, includes separation
costs and brand license fee not applicable in 2015
* Q2 free cash flow of 60 million euros (Q2 2015: loss of
million euros)
* Expects restructuring and acquisition-related charges for
the year 2016 to be in line with 1.5-2.0 pct of sales as
previously indicated
* Anticipate such charges to total approximately 60 million
euros in the third quarter
* Separation costs are expected to total approximately 20
million euros for the third quarter
