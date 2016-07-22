(Corrects typo in headline)
July 22 Sweden's Skanska AB posted
second-quarter operating earnings below market expectations on
Friday and cautioned parts of the British construction sector
could take a hit from Brexit, sending its shares lower.
* Q2 order intake construction 53.9 billion Swedish crowns
($6.27 billion) vs 28.1 bln SEK in year-ago period and 53.1 bln
seen in Reuters poll
* Orders were boosted by booking of 23 bln SEK LaGuardia
Airport project
* Q2 revenues 37.3 bln SEK vs year-ago 40.4 bln and 39.7 bln
seen in Reuters poll
* Q2 operating profit 1.66 bln SEK vs year-ago 1.67 bln and
1.77 bln seen in Reuters poll
* Shares in Skanska fall 5.4 pct at 0810 GMT while
Stockholm large cap index sheds 0.3 pct
* Earnings miss was largely due to weak performance at
construction unit. Skanska says profitability at unit was
negatively impacted by weak performance in certain projects in
Poland, partly driven by delays in the allocation of designated
EU funds
* "We don't expect to regain this during the second half",
Skanska Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom tells Reuters about weak
Polish projects
* Skanska says profitability in USA Civil is still affected
by previous design changes as it has not yet reached any
material agreements with the clients
* Skanska's profit was hit in the third quarter of last year
by large unexpected costs for clients' design changes in six
U.S. construction projects.
* Says construction profitability was further impacted by
lower revenues, and increased S&A costs due to higher bidding
costs
* Says overall construction market outlook continues to be
positive
* Says uncertainty before and after Brexit has not yet had
any direct impact on UK construction operations, but UK
non-residential building sector will most likely experience
adverse effects from Brexit
* Skanska CEO tells Reuters low UK order intake in H1 had
nothing to do with Brexit, rather due to timing of large
projects. Expects UK orders to pick up in second half of year in
parts of business that are not affected by Brexit
* Skanska CEO says no risk of order cancellations in the UK
due to Brexit, but some customers may postpone planned projects
until "market comes back"
* Skanska says in the short term Brexit uncertainty may keep
interest rates low, which will support the valuation of
development streams
* In 2015 Skanska derived 12 percent of revenues and 7
percent of its operating profit from the UK
($1 = 8.5938 Swedish crowns)
