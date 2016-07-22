UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Norwegian sports retailer XXL, which owns stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, plans to expand to Austria
* CEO Fredrik Steenbuch says this will happen in late 2107 or at the start of 2018
* CEO says we have to find the right location at the right price
* Comments come after announcement of second quarter results on Thursday
* For 2016 XXL says in the report it has signed 12 new lease agreements to open 7 stores in Norway, 2 in Sweden and 3 in Finland. The numbers include 5 stores that XXL has opened so far in 2016
* Second quarter revenues rose 24 percent to 1.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($223 mln)
* Second quarter EBITDA rose 10 percent to NOK 222 mln
* Outlook: EBITDA percentage margins are seen stable as a result of stable gross margins and operating expenses. In Norway at low 20s, in Sweden low double digits and in Finland high single digits
