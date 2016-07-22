July 22 American Airlines Group Inc
* American Airlines says Q3 mainline capacity to be $64.1
billion, Q4 capacity of $58 billion
* Expects Q3 regional capacity $8.19 billion, Q4 capacity of
$7.9 billion
* American Airlines says expects mainline CASM excluding
fuel and special items to be up about 4 percent to 6 percent in
2016
* Expects 2016 consolidated fuel expense to decrease by
about 1.3 billion y-o-y
* Expects Q3 ptretax margin excluding special items to be
between 12-14 percent
* Expects Q3 RASM to be down 3.5-5.5 percent y-o-y
* Expects to pay between $1.39-$1.44 per gallon for fuel in
2016
* Expects to pay between $1.45-$1.50 per gallon for fuel in
Q3
* Expects total net debt to peak in 2016 and improve each
year thereafter
* Says does not anticipate an awful lot of issues in
near-term from Brexit
* Says expects 2016 total system capacity to be up about 2
percent versus 2015
* Expects Q3 CASM ex fuel and special items to be up 6-8
percent y-o-y
