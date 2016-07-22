UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 22 Empresas Cabo de Hornos SA :
* Said on Thursday has resolved on Extraordinary General Meeting to dispose of over 50 percent of its assets, including Hacienda Pulido, Fundo Los Hornos, Terrenos Bahia Ester, Derechos de Aguas and rights to unit Turismo Cabo de Hornos Limitada
Source text: bit.ly/2a0Gzjw
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources