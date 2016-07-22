UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo asset-based lending head resigns
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.
July 22 CRCAM Ille-Et-Vilaine SC :
* H1 consolidated income 44.0 million euros ($48.24 million) versus 48.8 million euros year ago
* H1 net banking income 143.8 million euros, up 0.4 percent
* H1 gross operating income 67.9 million euros versus 69.9 million euros year ago
* Cost of risk at June 30 up 37.2 percent at 6.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.
LONDON, Jan 30 The euro zone economy has kicked off the year robustly, data from the Baltic to the Mediterranean showed on Monday, evidence for the European Central Bank that its massive cash stimulus is working but also posing questions about what comes next.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: