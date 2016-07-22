July 22 Nikkei:

* Mazda Motor's group operating profit likely dropped 6 pct to around 50 billion yen ($471 million) in the three months ended June - Nikkei

* Mazda Motor Corp will probably also maintain its full-year projection of operating profit declining 25 pct to 170 billion yen - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2a1NL21) Further company coverage: