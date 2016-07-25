Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 25Tiscali SpA :
* Said on Friday its board of directors approved terms of issuance of an unsecured convertible bond for a maximum of 18.5 million euros ($20.30 million) reserved to qualified investors and dedicated, among others, to refinance indebtness of the co vis a vis Rigensis Bank due to expire at end of March 2018
* The convertible bond will be initially in favour of Rigensis Bank and Otkritie Disciplined Equity Fund (ODEF), will have a duration of 4 years, a note rate of 7 pct and a fixed price of 0.06 euros per stock for conversion of bond in ordinary shares
* Said the board appointed Alexander Okun as chairman of the board of directors
* Alexander Okun, substitute Renato Soru who resigned as chairman on May 12, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)