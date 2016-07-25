BRIEF-Ambu Q1 EBIT up at DKK 65 million, FY outlook raised
* Q1 2016/17 revenue 512 million Danish crowns ($74.24 million) versus 462 million crowns year ago
July 25 Theraclion SA :
* Announced on Saturday it launches capital increase of 9.63 million euros ($10.57 million) with preferential subscription rights
* Subscription ratio: 1 new share for every 3 existing shares
* Subscription price: 5.98 euros per share
* Subscription period: July 26 to August 5, 2016
* Existing investors and other shareholders of the Company have committed to subscribe for the capital increase for about 71.7 pct of the shares offered
* Says it repurchased 2,000 shares for 2.7 million yen in total in Jan. 2017
* Has entered an agreement for services with global Contract Research Organization (CRO) parexel for implementation of conduct study Source text for Eikon: