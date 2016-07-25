July 25 Theraclion SA :

* Announced on Saturday it launches capital increase of 9.63 million euros ($10.57 million) with preferential subscription rights

* Subscription ratio: 1 new share for every 3 existing shares

* Subscription price: 5.98 euros per share

* Subscription period: July 26 to August 5, 2016

* Existing investors and other shareholders of the Company have committed to subscribe for the capital increase for about 71.7 pct of the shares offered

($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)